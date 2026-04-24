Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday (Apr 23).

Trump said the meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon to the United States went “very well.”

The meeting was the second high-level talks between the two countries since last week.

The initial 10-day ceasefire, which took effect last Friday, had been due to expire on Monday.

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah,” Trump said in a social media post. He added that he is looking forward to meeting in person with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “in the near future..”

Trump greeted Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter on their arrival. In addition to Trump, the US was represented by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, State Department Counsellor Michael Needham, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Aoun said on Wednesday that Hamadeh would put forward an extension of the 10-day ceasefire. She also would ask for an end to Israeli home demolitions in villages and towns occupied by Israel after the latest war broke out on March 2, Aoun said in comments released by his office.

Preparations are being made for wider-reaching negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. The aim of the future talks is to “fully” stop Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, deployment of Lebanese troops along the border and beginning the reconstruction process, Aoun said.