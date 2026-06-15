Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal but displaced warned not to rush home

BEIRUT: Fighting in southern Lebanon abated on Monday (Jun 15) after the announcement of a United States-Iran deal to end the wider conflict, but local authorities warned those displaced not to rush home, and Israel said it would not withdraw its troops from the area.

Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover from the conflict between the US and Iran, with nearly 3,800 people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on Mar 2.

Pakistan, a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, announced that a deal was struck early on Monday local time that called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".