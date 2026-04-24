Trump says Lebanon and Israel agree to extend Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire by 3 weeks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday (Apr 23).

Trump said the meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon to the United States went “very well”. The meeting was the second high-level talk between the two countries since last week.

The initial 10-day ceasefire, which took effect last Friday, had been due to expire on Monday.

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah,” Trump said in a social media post.

He added that he is looking forward to meeting in person with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun “in the near future".

Trump greeted Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter on their arrival.

In addition to Trump, the US was represented by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, State Department Counsellor Michael Needham, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

“We hope that together, under your leadership, we can formalise peace between Israel and Lebanon in the very near future,” Leiter said in the Oval Office.

“I want to really say thank you to the United States, under your leadership, for all your effort to help and to support Lebanon,” Hamadeh told Trump. “And I think with your help, with your support, we can make Lebanon great.”