Lebanon says Israeli fire killed over 40 rescuers, firefighters in 3 days

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health minister said on Thursday (Oct 3) that more than 40 paramedics and firefighters had been killed by Israeli fire in three days, among 97 killed since Hezbollah and Israel began fighting last October.

Firass Abiad told reporters that in three days 40 people "among those working in ambulances and fire trucks" were killed.

He said 97 "paramedics and firefighters" had been killed and 188 wounded since fighting began.

The toll includes emergency personnel from organisations affiliated with Hezbollah or other Lebanese factions.

Since the clashes began, 1,974 people have been killed by Israeli fire, 127 of them children, he said. More than 9,350 people have been wounded.