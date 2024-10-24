Lebanon media says 17 Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs, 6 buildings levelled

The official National News Agency (NNA) reported at least 17 Israeli raids, marking one of the most violent nights in the area since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on Sep 23.



Six buildings were destroyed around the suburb of Laylaki, NNA said, calling the raids "the most violent in the area since the beginning of the war".



The strikes came shortly after the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued evacuation warnings on social media platform X.