Lebanon media says 17 Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs, 6 buildings levelled

The office was hit by two rockets and "completely destroyed" in the strike, which sparked a blaze inside, NNA added.Al-Mayadeen's office is located near the former premises of the Iranian embassy in Beirut and close to a Lebanese army checkpoint.On Sep 23, Israel launched an intensive air campaign in Lebanon, after almost a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah over the Gaza war.Since then, at least 1,580 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, although the real number is likely to be higher due to data gaps.