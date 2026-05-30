Lebanon PM denounces Israeli campaign as fresh strikes hit south

BEIRUT: Lebanon's prime minister accused Israel on Saturday (May 30) of pursuing a "scorched-earth policy" in his country's south, urging a halt to the fighting as Israel carried out fresh airstrikes and issued evacuation warnings for more than a dozen locations.



A day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his forces had advanced deeper into Lebanon, his counterpart Nawaf Salam warned the country was facing a "dangerous" escalation, and called for "a swift and real ceasefire".



In a televised address, Salam accused Israel of "pursuing a scorched-earth policy and collective punishment" by "destroying towns and villages, and forcing their inhabitants into exile".



This will bring "neither security nor stability" to Israel, he said.



Still, he defended his government's engagement with its southern neighbour, after military delegations from both countries held security talks in Washington on Friday, with more US-brokered negotiations planned next week.



Salam said the outcome of the negotiations was "not guaranteed", but called them "the least costly path for our country and our people".



A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah officially took effect on Apr 17, but has never been observed.



Both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating the ceasefire and justify their attacks by the other's alleged breaches.



A US statement issued after Friday's Israel-Lebanon talks made no mention of the truce, but said the "productive military-to-military discussions" would inform next week's political meeting.



Hezbollah vehemently opposes the direct talks.