Lebanon president calls for US help as Israeli strikes continue

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged Washington and the international community to help stop Israeli attacks, which killed at least seven people on Sunday (Sep 6) despite a truce and a framework deal aimed at halting the violence.

Israel said it had targeted Hezbollah operatives and sites in response to a drone attack a day earlier by the Iran-backed group on its troops in the vicinity of a strategic south Lebanon ridge.

It reported no casualties but accused Hezbollah of a "blatant violation".

Israel this week said it had captured the Nabatieh-area Ali al-Taher ridge, which it considers part of its self-declared "security zone" in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah, which has not claimed any attacks for weeks, has not commented on Israel's declaration of control over the site.