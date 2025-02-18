Lebanon presses for full Israeli withdrawal as troops remain in 5 places

Earlier, Aoun joined the prime minister and the speaker of parliament in declaring that any Israeli presence on Lebanese soil constituted an "occupation".

In a statement, they said the government would ask the UN Security Council to require Israel to leave, saying Lebanese armed forces were ready to assume duties on the border, and that Beirut had "the right to adopt all means" to make Israel withdraw.

In the south, residents returned to homes, farms and businesses damaged in the fighting, which included two months of full-blown war before the ceasefire took effect on Nov 27.

"The entire village has been reduced to rubble. It's a disaster zone," said Alaa al-Zein from Kfar Kila.

Israel announced just before the deadline that it would keep troops in "five strategic points" near the border. The army said they were hilltops overlooking the frontier where troops would remain to "make sure there's no immediate threat".

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said they would withdraw "once Lebanon implements its side of the deal".