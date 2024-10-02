Lebanon reopens airspace after Iran attack on Israel

BEIRUT: Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said Lebanon was reopening its airspace after closing it earlier on Tuesday (Oct 1) because of "regional developments" after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

"After follow-up and based on the proposal" of those concerned in the civil aviation authority, "we announce the reopening of the Lebanese airspace and therefore the resumption" of air traffic, Hamieh posted on X.

Iran launched around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to the killings of Tehran-backed militant leaders including the head of the Hezbollah Lebanese group, Hassan Nasrallah.