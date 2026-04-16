Lebanon rules out talks with Netanyahu for now despite Trump's comments

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s president will not speak to Israel’s prime minister in the near future, Lebanese officials said on Thursday (Apr 16), despite US President Donald Trump saying earlier that leaders of the two countries will speak.

This deals a blow to US efforts to expand contacts between the enemy states, as Pakistan said peace in Lebanon was vital to ending the Iran war.

The US-Israeli war with Iran spilt into Lebanon on Mar 2, when Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon just 15 months after the last major conflict.

"Peace in Lebanon is essential for (Iran) peace talks," said Tahir Andrabi, spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli security Cabinet convened late on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon.

Trump said on Truth Social he was seeking to create “a little breathing room” between Israel and Lebanon, adding that the two leaders had not spoken for some 34 years and "it will happen tomorrow,” in a post published late on Wednesday in Washington.

But three Lebanese officials told Reuters on Thursday that President Joseph Aoun would not hold a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the near future.

Two of the Lebanese officials said the Lebanese embassy in Washington had informed the US administration of the position before a call between Aoun and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. A brief Lebanese presidency statement said Aoun thanked Rubio for the US efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon.