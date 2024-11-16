Lebanon said studying US truce plan for Israel-Hezbollah war

BEIRUT: Lebanese officials were reviewing on Friday (Nov 15) a US truce proposal in the Israel-Hezbollah war as Hamas said it was ready for a ceasefire on Israel's other front, in Gaza.

Israel has been at war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon since late September, after a year of relatively low-level cross border exchanges which Hezbollah said were in support of Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

A top government official in Beirut, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said US Ambassador Lisa Johnson discussed with senior Lebanese officials on Thursday a 13-point proposal.

It includes a 60-day truce, during which Lebanon will redeploy troops to the border. The official added that Israel has yet to respond to the plan.