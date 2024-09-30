Lebanon says nearly 50 killed in fresh Israeli strikes

BEIRUT: Lebanon's health ministry on Sunday (Sep 29) said Israeli strikes killed nearly 50 more people after Israel's military said it kept up its bombardment of Hezbollah targets there and also struck Yemen.

The bombing comes after an air strike on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs on Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah group which has been engaged in cross-border fire with Israel for almost a year.

Hezbollah says it is acting in support of Hamas militants in Gaza, who attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the war in the Palestinian territory.

After Israel turned its focus north from Gaza to Lebanon and cross-border fire escalated, Israeli attacks have killed hundreds since last Monday, the deadliest day since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.