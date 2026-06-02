Lebanon's US embassy says Hezbollah accepted US proposal on 'mutual cessation of attacks'

WASHINGTON: Lebanon's US embassy said on Monday (Jun 1) that Hezbollah had accepted a US proposal for a "mutual cessation of attacks", after Israel threatened more strikes on south Beirut on the eve of a fourth round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing not to send troops to southern Beirut and the Lebanese militant group promising to stop attacks.
"The Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah's acceptance of the US proposal providing for a mutual cessation of attacks," said an embassy statement published by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's office.
It said the confirmation came after a telephone call between Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
On Sunday, a senior US official had told AFP that Rubio spoke with Aoun and Netanyahu about the ongoing diplomatic negotiations.
"Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on Dahiyeh would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel, with the ceasefire framework to be expanded to encompass all Lebanese territory," the embassy statement added, referring to Beirut's southern suburbs.
Subsequently, Trump "called the Lebanese ambassador to the United States and indicated that he had secured Prime Minister Netanyahu's agreement to the proposed arrangement", the statement added.
Lebanon's ambassador "relayed the outcome of the discussions to President Aoun, who in turn communicated it to Hezbollah", the statement said, adding that negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday "will continue to discuss this progress".
Trump said on his Truth Social network on Monday that after a "very productive" call with Netanyahu, "there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back".
"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."
This week's negotiations in Washington are the fourth round since April, when Lebanon and Israel, who have no diplomatic relations, began landmark direct talks which Hezbollah strongly opposes.
They also come after military delegations from the two countries held security talks at the Pentagon last week.
On Sunday, the senior US official had told AFP on condition of anonymity that to advance the talks, "the United States proposed a clear sequence: Hezbollah must stop all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut".