Lebanon's Hezbollah praises information minister, condemns 'unjust' Gulf backlash

BEIRUT: Lebanon's powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah praised information minister George Kordahi, who delivered remarks critical of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen prior to taking office, and described the backlash against him from Riyadh and other Gulf countries as "unjust".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group condemned "the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Countries against (Kordahi) as an aggression on the sovereignty of Lebanon".