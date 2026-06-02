Lebanon's US embassy says Hezbollah accepted US proposal on 'mutual cessation of attacks'

Lebanon's ambassador "relayed the outcome of the discussions to President Aoun, who in turn communicated it to Hezbollah", the statement said, adding that negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday "will continue to discuss this progress".



Trump said on his Truth Social network on Monday that after a "very productive" call with Netanyahu, "there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back."



"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."



This week's negotiations in Washington are the fourth round since April, when Lebanon and Israel, who have no diplomatic relations, began landmark direct talks which Hezbollah strongly opposes.



They also come after military delegations from the two countries held security talks at the Pentagon last week.



On Sunday, the senior US official had told AFP on condition of anonymity that to advance the talks, "the United States proposed a clear sequence: Hezbollah must stop all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut".