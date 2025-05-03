Left-leaning incumbent PM triumphs in Australian election: Projections

SYDNEY: Left-leaning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese triumphed on Saturday (May 3) in Australia's general election, according to media projections, prevailing in a vote shaped by inflation woes and Trump tariffs.

National broadcaster ABC said Albanese's Labour Party would "form government in the next parliament".

"It's a big swing that's on at the moment. I can't see how it turns around," said respected ABC election analyst Antony Green, with almost 40 per cent of votes counted.

"This could be a big win for Labour. But it's certainly a win."

Labour was leading in 70 seats with 40 per cent of votes counted, according to official projections which put it within striking distance of the 76 needed for a parliamentary majority.

The right-leaning Liberal-National Coalition was leading in a combined 32 seats, the Australian Electoral Commission said, with early data unavailable in 25 races.

Millions of Australians chose between Albanese, 62, and his conservative challenger, Peter Dutton.