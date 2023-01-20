Leopard: Mighty German tank long sought by Ukraine

BERLIN: Germany's Leopard, the powerful tank sought by Kyiv to push forward against Moscow, could have a "significant" impact in the conflict.

But Ukrainian troops would need to be quickly trained up to use the sometimes complex equipment, and it would also need to be maintained.

While European allies have sent Ukraine hundreds of modernised Soviet tanks since Russia's invasion, Kyiv has pleaded for the more advanced Western armaments to bolster its fightback against Moscow.

The German-made Leopard 2 is seen as one of the best-performing models worldwide and is widely used across Europe, meaning spare parts and ammunition could be easily obtained.

GLOBALLY RECOGNISED ALL-ROUNDER

First produced in the late 1970s to replace the American M48 Patton and later the later Leopard 1, the Leopard 2 is renowned for its firepower, mobility and sturdy armour.

As German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung put it, the Leopard 2 is "sort of like the (Volkswagen) Golf of the German tank industry: An all-rounder with world recognition".

About 3,500 of the 60-tonne battle tanks, developed by German weapons manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), have been produced.

They are armed with a 120mm smoothbore cannon, can engage the enemy while on the move and can travel at speeds of up 70km per hour, with a range of 450km.

The tanks provide "all-round protection" for troops from threats such as mines, anti-tank fire and IEDs, according to the manufacturer.