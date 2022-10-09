Liberation no holiday for Ukraine resort village

SHCHUROVE: Ukraine's recent rapid advance into Russian-occupied territory liberated the resort village of Shchurove, once a forest haven for families and fishermen taking a break from city life.

But the Russian occupation and the recent fierce battle in the woods around the village have left the once neat little bungalows and country hotels devastated, and the streets silent.

The few civilians around estimate that only between 20 and 30 of the once 200 permanent residents remain, and the only guests are the cheerful Ukrainian soldiers resting among the ruins.

"God only knows how we survived. Only a few of us remain," said Svitlana Borisenko, 65, a widow who has lived in Shchurove all her life, even through the four months of occupation.

"It was miserable when Russia arrived, it was a disaster. They destroyed everything around them. They kicked in our doors and it was really terrifying."

Borisenko was twice forced for cook and clean for the occupiers.

But on Saturday the Ukrainian troops who drove away the last Russians holding out in the village school house last week were enthusiastically taking care of themselves.