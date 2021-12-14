Libya prepares for polls as doubts grow

TRIPOLI: Libya is to hold its first ever presidential elections late next week, but the lack of a final list of candidates and bitter political divisions have cast doubt on whether they will take place.

Polling, set for Dec 24, was intended to mark a transition towards peace, but many now fear it could instead reignite civil war.

The "elections may do more harm than good in Libya given the deep societal and political fault lines," said Jamal Benomar, a former United Nations under secretary-general.

"The necessary conditions for free and fair elections are not available, and Libyans are too divided to accept or agree on the results."

The election, part of a United Nations led peace process, comes after a year of relative calm following a landmark October 2020 ceasefire between eastern and western camps.

A transitional administration took office in March to lead the oil-rich North African country into the polls.