Limited ceasefire on energy targets a necessary step towards ending Russia-Ukraine war, say analysts

HALTING ATTACKS ON ENERGY TARGETS

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day pause on energy strikes, following his talks with Trump on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy confirmed the following day that he was ready to reciprocate and halt attacks on Russian infrastructure.

“It's important that we're making progress towards a peace settlement, and it shows that the United States is going to be a pretty key player in shaping the form of the solution to this issue,” said Harold James, director of the contemporary European politics and society programme at Princeton University.

However, this so-called “energy truce” looked to be in doubt on Wednesday.

Moscow said Ukraine had struck an oil depot in southern Russia, while Kyiv said Russia had knocked out power to some of its railways.

James cautioned that there are no credible guarantees and that “things are still very much in the air”.

“It's not a complete ceasefire, so people are still going to be fighting on the ground. It's just that the energy infrastructure is not going to be destroyed,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

“But it will be important that this is the framework within which some kind of negotiation can take place for a ceasefire, and maybe an eventual freezing of the conflict.”

Zelenskyy described the conversation with Trump as “a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation”, while the American leader said it was a "very good telephone call" .

The Ukrainian leader had requested for more air defence support, to which Trump said he would help source the necessary military equipment in Europe, according to the White House.

Trump also briefed Zelenskyy on his lengthy call with Putin on Tuesday, in which the Russian rejected a full 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine was ready to accept but agreed to a pause to strikes on Ukrainian energy targets.