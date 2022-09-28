Limits to EU hard-right front around Meloni: Analysts

PARIS: Italian election winner Giorgia Meloni may at first glance have much in common with ultra-conservative governments in fellow EU nations Poland and Hungary, but experts say that when it comes to real-world policy any alliance could soon run into limits.

Reaction to Sunday's strong result for Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was muted from pillars of EU integration like Paris and Berlin, but Warsaw and Budapest were warm in their congratulations.

"We've never had greater need of friends sharing a vision of and a common approach to Europe," the Hungarian government said, while from Poland came praise for Meloni's "great victory".

"Hungary and Poland are more than happy with this election, first because it relieves the pressure on their own countries in the EU, and second because it paves the way for a more united front," said Yordan Bozhilov, director of the Bulgaria-based Sofia Security Forum think-tank.

The Italian election follows hard on the heels of a Swedish poll that also produced a surge for the extreme right.

But with the far right in power in one of the EU's largest countries and founding members, Hungary and Poland could be far less isolated in their battles with Brussels over rule-of-law issues.

What's more, Rome, Budapest and Warsaw are now set for alignment on social concerns, with anti-Islam, anti-abortion and anti-LGBT positions.