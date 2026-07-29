Before funeral, US lawmakers recall Lindsey Graham as persuasive, funny and hawkish
US President Donald Trump and world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were expected to attend his funeral later on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON: Hundreds of US lawmakers gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday (Jul 28) to honour Lindsey Graham, the late Republican senator whose outspoken support for an assertive foreign policy made him one of the party's last prominent hawks.
US Air Force bands played, a nod to his service in that branch of the armed forces, and colleagues paid tribute to one of the country's best-known senators, remembering him as gregarious, funny and persuasive. They stood before Graham's flag-draped coffin, which was placed at the centre of the cavernous rotunda.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were due later in the day to attend the funeral of an ally who forcefully lobbied Washington to back both countries during conflict.
US President Donald Trump, who Graham denounced early in his political career before becoming a staunch supporter, is due to speak at the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in the afternoon.
"It really ended up being a great friendship," Trump said of his fellow Republican in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, praising Graham for his help navigating partisan politics in Washington. "If I needed a Democrat, he could usually produce that Democrat if I had to have them in an emergency. He was a great politician and a great gentleman."
Graham, a South Carolina Republican who died suddenly from a heart ailment on Jul 11 at age 71, was a defence hawk who regularly called for an interventionist US role on the world stage and strongly backed both Israel and Ukraine.
POWERS OF PERSUASION
At the Capitol ceremony, Vice President JD Vance recalled him as a compelling figure in the Senate whose risqué jokes could make him laugh to the point of abdominal cramps.
"Because he loved people, he saw that the Senate, at its very best, could be a deliberative body geared towards persuading people," Vance said.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said "there was no one, no one, who took his job more seriously than Lindsey Graham, but also, no one was more capable of cracking up a room during the work week here in Washington."
They also recalled Graham's charm working on leaders of US allies. Graham met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv only a day before his death, the 10th time he had visited Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion. On Tuesday the Senate was expected to vote on a bipartisan package of new sanctions on Russia that Graham spent his final days trying to push across the finish line.
Graham was one of Trump's most visible allies, making frequent appearances on cable television news shows to tout the administration's policies. In recent months, he had been a stalwart defender of the unpopular Iran war.
SISTER VIES TO SUCCEED HIM IN SENATE
Graham had been running for a fifth term in the Senate after winning the South Carolina Republican primary in June. His sister, Darline Graham, was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to fill the remainder of his term.
She has announced her intention to seek a full six-year term in November, with Trump’s endorsement. The Democratic candidate, pediatrician Annie Andrews, is considered a long shot given South Carolina’s strong Republican lean.
Lindsey Graham served as his sister’s guardian after their parents died when she was still a girl.
A former Air Force lawyer and a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard, Graham served in the state legislature and the US House of Representatives before winning his Senate seat in 2002.
He briefly ran for president in the 2016 election, when he was adamantly opposed to Trump’s candidacy; he called the future president a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” on CNN.
But he eventually became one of Trump’s most loyal backers in the Senate, and the two were frequent golf partners.
In addition to Tuesday's ceremonies in Washington, there will be funeral services for Graham on Wednesday in South Carolina, where he will be buried.