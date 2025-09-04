At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic cable car railway

LISBON: At least 15 people died and 18 were injured on Wednesday (Sep 3) when Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway car derailed and crashed, an emergency medical service spokesperson told reporters.

The cable car railway is popular with tourists and is one of the city's symbols. Authorities did not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead. Five people were gravely injured, the spokesperson said.

"It's a tragic day for our city ... Lisbon is in mourning, it is a tragic, tragic incident," Carlos Moedas, mayor of the Portuguese capital, told reporters.

Portugal's government declared a day of national mourning on Thursday.

Footage from the site showed the destroyed yellow tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a steep hillside in the Portuguese capital. Emergency workers were pulling people out of the wreckage.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented the tragic accident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what had caused the crash.

Police investigators were inspecting the site, and the prosecutor general's office said it would open a formal investigation, as is customary in public transport accidents.

The line, which opened in 1885, connects Lisbon's downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter), famous for its vibrant nightlife.

It is one of three funicular lines operated by the municipal public transport company Carris and is used by tourists as well as local residents.

Carris said in a statement that "all maintenance protocols have been carried out", including monthly and weekly maintenance programs and daily inspections.