World

Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus
World

Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Lithuania to call for sanctions over Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint statement with Chinese President Xi Jinping following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Mar 21, 2023. (Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS)

27 Mar 2023 04:02AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 04:02AM)
VILNIUS: Lithuania said on Sunday (Mar 26) it would call for new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk in response to Russia's plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The statement from Lithuania's foreign ministry came hours after NATO criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

Lithuania will ask for the additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus to be included in a package of penalties being discussed in Brussels, the ministry's spokesperson said.

"Together with its Euro-Atlantic partners, Lithuania will decide how to react to these militaristic plans of the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the ministry said in a statement.

"Belarus, which is increasingly losing its sovereignty, supports and helps Russia's aggression, and is increasingly integrated into Russia's military plans, is an additional risk factor for the Baltic region", it added.

Putin on Saturday likened his plans to the US stationing its weapons in Europe, while insisting that Russia would not violate its nuclear non-proliferation promises.

Source: Reuters/ec

