Lithuania calls for US troops to boost Baltic states' security

VILNIUS: Lithuania's president called on Saturday (Feb 19) for Baltic states' security to be boosted with US troops as the region worries about Russia's massing of troops near Ukraine in what Western nations view as a threat of invasion.

"The Russian military buildup at the eastern NATO border is changing the security situation," President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement after the meeting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Vilnius.

"It is critically important to strengthen the (Baltic states) regional security with additional troops from the United States and quicken cooperation in military procurement," he added.

Since 2019 the United States has deployed rotating groups of about 500 troops and equipment in Lithuania, and in his statement, Nauseda called on Washington to make this a permanent deployment.

Nauseda said earlier that Lithuania fears that Europe is "on the brink of war".

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced that President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow has denied it plans to invade its neighbour.