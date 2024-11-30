Logo
Lithuania expels three Chinese diplomats
Lithuania expels three Chinese diplomats

Lithuanian and European Union flags fly outside the Lithuanian Embassy in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Lithuania said Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that it has closed its embassy in Beijing and pulled its last diplomat out of the Chinese capital, a move that came amid a spat over the European Union nation allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

30 Nov 2024 04:29AM
COPENHAGEN: Lithuania declared three staff members of China's representative office in the country, a type of diplomatic mission, as personae non gratae, its foreign ministry said on Friday (Nov 29).

The ministry cited violations of the Vienna Convention and Lithuanian legislation as the cause, though no further details were provided. The 1961 Vienna Convention outlines the rules of diplomatic law.

The staff have been instructed to leave Lithuania within a week, the ministry said in a statement, exacerbating sour relations between the two countries.

China's representative office in Lithuania could not be immediately reached for comment.

China has already downgraded ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the Baltic nation of 2.9 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there in 2021.

In March, the chief of Lithuania's counter-intelligence said Chinese interference in this year's elections could not be ruled out due to the EU and NATO member's support for Taiwan.

In addition, a Chinese ship is suspected of being involved in damage to two undersea cables recently, one of which runs between Sweden and Lithuania.

Source: Reuters/fs

