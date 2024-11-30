Lithuania expels three Chinese diplomats

COPENHAGEN: Lithuania declared three staff members of China's representative office in the country, a type of diplomatic mission, as personae non gratae, its foreign ministry said on Friday (Nov 29).

The ministry cited violations of the Vienna Convention and Lithuanian legislation as the cause, though no further details were provided. The 1961 Vienna Convention outlines the rules of diplomatic law.

The staff have been instructed to leave Lithuania within a week, the ministry said in a statement, exacerbating sour relations between the two countries.

China's representative office in Lithuania could not be immediately reached for comment.