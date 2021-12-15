Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan

BEIJING: Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday (Dec 15) in a hastily arranged departure, diplomatic sources said, as relations soured further over Taiwan, which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month.

Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with the island, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after Taiwan's representative office in the Baltic state's capital opened.

Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being.

A diplomatic source told Reuters a group of 19 people comprising embassy personnel and dependents left Beijing en route to Paris. Another diplomatic source familiar with the situation called their departure a response to "intimidation".

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.