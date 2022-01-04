Lithuanian president says Taiwan office name was 'mistake'

VILNIUS: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday (Jan 4) that it was "a mistake" to allow Taipei to open a representative office in Vilnius using the name Taiwan.

The representative office was opened in Vilnius in November, prompting a backlash from China.

"I think it was not the opening of the Taiwanese office that was a mistake. It was its name, which was not coordinated with me," Nauseda told local radio Ziniu radijas.

"The name of the office has become the key factor that now strongly affects our relations with China," he said.

Lithuania allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name Taiwan was a significant diplomatic departure that defied a pressure campaign by Beijing.