Little let-up in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

KYIV: Ukrainians and Russians on Saturday (Jan 7) marked Orthodox Christmas under the shadow of war, as fighting persisted despite Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks.

Despite Mr Putin's ceasefire order, war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the fighting as AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar, south of the frontline city of Bakhmut, heard heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning.

The Russian defence ministry insisted on Saturday its army was observing the ceasefire but also said that it had repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of soldiers on Friday.

Ukrainian authorities said that three people were killed on Friday.

In Moscow, Mr Putin cut a lonely figure as he stood by himself at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas.

In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers on Saturday attended a historic service at the 11th century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas divine liturgy in the pro-Western country's most signifiant Orthodox monastery.

The service is expected to anger the Moscow Patriarchate. The Kyiv monastery used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Chuch that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but which severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

"TRULY HISTORIC EVENT"

Ukrainian worshippers hailed the service led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

"We've waited for this shrine for a long time," Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church.

"This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," said the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Yury Slugin, a 33-year-old serviceman, said it was "especially important" for him to see the Ukrainian language and the Ukrainian church return to the Lavra. "This is a huge step for Ukraine," he added.

"Unfortunately, I am not at home today, far from my family," Slugin added, expressing hope that he will celebrate Christmas with his loved ones next year.