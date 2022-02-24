live World
Latest: Reactions and developments after Russian President Putin orders military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 24) ordered a military operation in Ukraine and called on the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. His statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.
In response, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support a "major war in Europe".
