Liver cancer deaths predicted to soar more than 55% by 2040

PARIS: The number of people who develop or die from liver cancer worldwide will increase by more than 55 per cent by 2040 unless more is done to fight the often preventable disease, researchers said Thursday (Oct 6).

Some 905,700 people were diagnosed with liver cancer and 830,200 died from the disease globally in 2020, according to a new analysis by scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an arm of the World Health Organization based in Lyon, France.

At the current rate, 1.4 million people will be diagnosed and 1.3 million will die from liver cancer by 2040, the analysis predicted.

That would mean an increase of 500,000 cases or deaths per year, "unless we achieve a substantial decrease in liver cancer rates through primary prevention," said IARC epidemiologist Harriet Rumgay, the study's lead author.