UK man charged with 7 offences after Liverpool crash

LIVERPOOL: UK police on Thursday (May 29) charged a 53-year-old man with seven offences for allegedly ramming a car into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title earlier this week.

Paul Doyle faces counts including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent during Monday's incident in the northwestern English city, authorities said.

Doyle has been remanded in custody and will appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims told a press conference.

A total of 79 people, aged between nine and 78, were injured when a Ford Galaxy ploughed into Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

There were no fatalities.