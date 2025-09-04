Man accused of Liverpool parade crash pleads not guilty

LONDON: A British man accused of driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title win last May pleaded not guilty to 31 offences on Thursday (Sep 4).

Former British marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared by videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court, pleading not guilty to charges relating to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

Supporters of the city's world-famous football team had thronged its streets on May 26 to celebrate the club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his car into the crowds.