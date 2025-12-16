Man who hit Liverpool parade jailed for over 21 years

BABY THROWN FROM PRAM

Doyle, who is married with three children, including two sons, left his family home in a Liverpool suburb on May 26 in his Ford Galaxy Titanium.

He was due to collect a friend who had joined the hundreds of thousands of fans celebrating Liverpool's victory in claiming a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Over the course of seven minutes, Doyle instead drove his vehicle seemingly indiscriminately into pedestrians, some of whom were thrown against the car's bonnet.

Although no one was killed, 50 people required hospital treatment, according to Merseyside Police.

His youngest victim was a six-month-old baby who was flung from his pram but was miraculously unhurt.

Police swiftly declared that the incident was not terrorism.

After hitting the first victims, Doyle continued down another street and struck more people, reversing at one point and colliding with others as well as an ambulance.

"You had repeated opportunities to stop, but you chose instead to continue that regardless," Menary said.

The car eventually stopped after several people, including children, became trapped beneath it, and a pedestrian jumped inside and pushed the gear into park, helping bring it to a stop.

Doyle briefly joined the Royal Marines after school, later working in IT and cybersecurity.

The prosecution described him as a "family man", and his friends and neighbours wrote to the court to tell of his kindness and generosity.

But in his 20s, Doyle had shown flashes of temper, once biting off someone's ear in a drunken brawl for which he was jailed for 12 months.

Doyle was briefly in the Marines as a 19-year-old, but was discharged after less than two years.

Merseyside Police Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said the May dashcam footage was "the most distressing and graphic" he had seen in his 20-year career.

"It's really difficult to comprehend how somebody can just drive over people in a fit of rage to get to where he wants to get to," Fitzgerald told AFP.