Liverpool parade crash: What we know

LIVERPOOL: Eleven people were in hospital on Tuesday (May 27) after a car ploughed into a crowd of football fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League victory on Monday evening.

Here is what we know:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Just before 6pm on Monday (Tuesday, 1am, Singapore time), as the parade wound up, a Ford Galaxy car rammed into the crowd on Water Street in central Liverpool, which had been shut to traffic.

The car, blocked by angry bystanders, reversed then accelerated, knocking over people on both sides of the road, according to videos posted on social media.

Several people were knocked over or thrown onto the bonnet. Four were trapped under the car, including one child who was seriously injured.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said on Tuesday that the roadblock had been lifted temporarily before the incident to allow an ambulance crew to attend to someone who appeared to be having a heart attack.

"It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street," Sims told a news conference.

HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE INJURED?

Police said on Tuesday that there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties, with many requiring hospital treatment.

Eleven people were in hospital and in a stable condition on Tuesday, Sims said. "I am pleased to say they are appear to be recovering well," she told a news conference.