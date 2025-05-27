Liverpool parade crash: What we know

LIVERPOOL: Eleven people were in hospital on Tuesday (May 27) after a car ploughed into a crowd of football fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League victory on Monday evening.
Here is what we know:
WHAT HAPPENED?
Just before 6pm on Monday (Tuesday, 1am, Singapore time), as the parade wound up, a Ford Galaxy car rammed into the crowd on Water Street in central Liverpool, which had been shut to traffic.
The car, blocked by angry bystanders, reversed then accelerated, knocking over people on both sides of the road, according to videos posted on social media.
Several people were knocked over or thrown onto the bonnet. Four were trapped under the car, including one child who was seriously injured.
Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said on Tuesday that the roadblock had been lifted temporarily before the incident to allow an ambulance crew to attend to someone who appeared to be having a heart attack.
"It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street," Sims told a news conference.
HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE INJURED?
Police said on Tuesday that there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties, with many requiring hospital treatment.
Eleven people were in hospital and in a stable condition on Tuesday, Sims said. "I am pleased to say they are appear to be recovering well," she told a news conference.
WHAT ABOUT THE DRIVER?
Merseyside Police announced that "a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested" soon after the incident, in an unprecedented move to quell social media speculation.
British police do not normally release the ethnic identities of suspects.
But the force had to deal last year with the aftermath of a mass stabbing in nearby Southport, in which three young girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.
Online rumours spread by far-right figures about the identity of the attacker were blamed for widespread riots targeting asylum seekers.
Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill told reporters on Tuesday that the man arrested was from the West Derby area of Liverpool.
He was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, and was in custody and being interviewed.
WHY DID IT HAPPEN?
Sims had ruled out "terrorism" as a motive at a news conference on Monday evening.
"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it," she said.
WHAT DON'T WE KNOW?
In line with procedure, police have not released the full identity of the man arrested nor given an indication about exactly why the incident happened.
Harry Rashid, a witness who attended the parade, told the BBC the driver looked "emotional" and "agitated".
"His hands were moving about. He was trying to close the door of the car, I think, because they've tried to pull the door open and then he was trying to close it," he said.
Police said they were examining security camera footage across Liverpool to establish the movements of the car before the incident took place.
"Detectives are making significant progress," Jaundrill said.