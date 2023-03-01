How the lives of Russians have changed since the war against Ukraine began a year ago

MOSCOW: Russian authorities are trying to balance the need to maintain calm at home, while assuring citizens that the country’s special military operation against Ukraine is necessary for its survival.

In January, the Levada Center, an independent Russian non-governmental research organisation, found that four in five people supported the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That level of support has not changed much over the past year, said researchers at the research firm labelled a foreign agent by the authorities.

“No news about, for example, big losses or some tragedies, or even the cases when the Russian army, for example, retreated from the Kharkiv region,” said sociologist Denis Volkov, director of The Levada Center, who believes future waves of mobilisation would be met with less of a reaction.

“They didn't have much influence on these questions of support for the military, support of the idea of peace talks. No big changes.”