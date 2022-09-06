Liz Truss appointed new British PM by Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday (Sep 6) during a meeting at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Truss is now tasked with steering the United Kingdom through a looming recession and an energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses.

The fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, Truss flew to the royal family's Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government.

She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration," the palace statement said.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Truss will confront one of the most daunting lists of problems of any post-war leader in Britain as inflation hits double digits, the cost of energy soars and the Bank of England warns of a lengthy recession by the end of this year.

Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while also potentially providing around £100 billion (US$116 billion) to cap energy costs has already rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds in recent weeks.

She also enters the latest crisis to buffet Britain with a weaker political hand than many of her predecessors after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members by a tighter margin than expected, and with more of the party's lawmakers initially backing her rival.