'Extraordinary mayhem': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic six weeks in the top job.

Discounting 10 days of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.

"That is the shelf-life of a lettuce," The Economist newspaper commented last week.

SEP 5

Truss wins a vote by Conservative party members by 81,326, against 60,399 for Rishi Sunak, who served as finance minister under previous prime minister Boris Johnson.

As the new leader of the largest party in parliament, that makes her prime minister - despite support from less than 0.2 per cent of the electorate and a minority of her own MPs.

The next day, she is confirmed as prime minister by the queen.

Truss installs the like-minded Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer.

SEP 8

Truss unveils a costly scheme to cap household energy bills, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



But the dramatic announcement is eclipsed by the queen's death, which suspends all government business for 10 days.