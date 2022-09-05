Liz Truss to be new British prime minister after winning party vote

Liz Truss, 47, was named Britain's next prime minister and leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday (Sep 5), taking power at a time when the country faces a cost-of-living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

She garnered 81,326 votes compared to former finance minister Rishi Sunak's 60,399.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive party leadership contest that pitted Truss against Sunak, Monday's announcement will trigger the beginning of a handover from Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss will become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister since a 2015 election.

Truss has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies.