Loch Ness set for biggest monster hunt in decades

DRUMNADROCHIT, Scotland: The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in five decades takes place in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday (Aug 26), as researchers and enthusiasts from around the world meet to try to track down the elusive Nessie.

The expedition will deploy drones with thermal scanners, boats with infrared cameras and an underwater hydrophone to try to unravel a mystery that has captivated the world for generations.

"It's always been our goal to record, study and analyse all manner of natural behaviour and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain," said Alan McKenna, of co-organisers Loch Ness Exploration.

The searchers believe the thermal scanners could prove crucial in identifying any strange anomalies in the murky depths.

The hydrophone will allow the searchers to listen for unusual Nessie-like underwater calls.

Stretching 36km and with a maximum depth of 240m, the freshwater loch is the UK's largest lake by volume.

ANCIENT MONSTER

Reports of an aquatic monster lurking in Loch Ness date back to ancient times, with stone carvings in the area depicting a mysterious beast with flippers.

The earliest written record of the creature dates back to AD 565 in a biography of the Irish monk, Saint Columba.

According to the text, the monster attacked a swimmer and was about to strike again when Columba commanded it to retreat.

More recently in May 1933, the local Inverness Courier newspaper reported a couple driving along a newly constructed lochside road seeing "a tremendous upheaval" in the water.

"There, the creature disported itself, rolling and plunging for fully a minute, its body resembling that of a whale, and the water cascading and churning like a simmering cauldron," the report said.