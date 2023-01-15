London bids to turn disused rail viaduct into its own High Line

LONDON: London is on track to transform a disused stretch of elevated railway in the heart of the city into a "park in the sky", emulating similar successful schemes in Paris and New York.

Local planning officials are poised to give the first section of the Camden Highline - named after its famous Manhattan predecessor - the formal green light next week.

It follows a half-decade of dogged planning, designing and fundraising by an alliance of residents, businesses, politicians and donors to get the project off the ground.

The reimagined 1.2km viaduct will eventually link bustling Camden with the revamped King's Cross district, turning a corridor of overgrown foliage - adjacent to still-active rail lines - into a new green space and attraction.

"We're hoping to build an amazing park in the sky," Simon Pitkeathley, who is spearheading the project, told AFP, as he led locals on a regular street-level tour of the planned walkway.

"(It's) going to be a pleasant, beautiful environment in which to move between these very vibrant parts of London."

TOURISTS

Local architects vPPR and James Corner Field Operations, the urban design firm behind New York's acclaimed High Line, drew up the blueprints after beating out competition from dozens of interested companies.

The US raised walkway, built on former track on the west side of Manhattan, has become a major destination since opening in 2009 and underwent a recent extension.

The forerunner to both is the lauded Promenade Plantee in Paris, which was inaugurated in 1993.