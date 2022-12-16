Four people in critical condition after crush at Brixton O2 Academy in London

LONDON: Four people were critically injured and four others were hospitalised following a crush at a concert venue in south London, police said Friday (Dec 16).

Police were called at about 9.35pm on Thursday to the O2 Academy on Stockwell Road in Brixton, following reports that a large number of people were trying to force their way into the venue, the Metropolitan Police said.

Eight people were taken to hospital, of whom four are in critical condition. Two more people were treated at the scene.

"An urgent investigation is under way led by detectives from Specialist Crime. Cordons remain in place at the location as officers continue work at the scene. Nobody has been arrested," said the Metropolitan Police.

"This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital," Commander Ade Adelekan said.

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night."

He added specialist officers will examine the scene and CCTV, but appealed for anyone with information to come forward.