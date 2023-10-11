Logo
London Luton Airport suspends flights after car park inferno
London Luton Airport suspends flights after car park inferno

London Luton Airport suspends flights after car park inferno

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released by the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service via AFPTV on Oct 11, 2023 shows a parking structure on fire at London's Luton Airport. (Image: Handout/Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service/AFPTV/AFP)

11 Oct 2023 03:30PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 04:20PM)
LONDON: Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights until 1400 GMT on Wednesday (Oct 11) after a car fire triggered a wider blaze that led to a partial collapse of one of its multi-storey car parks.

There were no known fatalities in the fire, which was first reported to emergency services late on Tuesday evening. Pictures of the scene showed huge flames sweeping through the structure located a short distance from the airport terminal.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday," the airport said in a post on X.

Passengers lit their luggages past fire trucks at London's Luton Airport following a fire which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure in Luton on Oct 11, 2023. (Photo: AFP/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Firemen battle a fire at London's Luton Airport which caused a partial collapse of a parking structure. (Photo: AFP/HENRY NICHOLLS)

The suspension had previously been set to run until 1100 GMT.

The local fire department said up to 1,200 cars could have been in the car park at the time, and that as of 0600 GMT emergency crews were expected to remain on the scene for a number of hours.

"One-half of the structure was fully involved in fire and the building suffered a significant structural collapse," the fire department added, while declaring this as a major incident.

A full investigation would be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, they said.

The ambulance service said four firefighters and a member of airport staff had been taken to hospital.

A charred section of a parking structure is seen after it caught fire and partially collapsed at London's Luton Airport on Oct 11, 2023. (Photo: AFP/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Luton is Britain's fifth busiest airport after Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester, and it handled 13.3 million passengers in 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Britain's easyJet, whose flights operate from Luton airport, said "airlines are currently experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes".

Ryanair and Wizz Air said affected passengers would be contacted as soon as possible. 

Source: Reuters/cm

