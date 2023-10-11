London Luton Airport suspends flights after car park inferno

LONDON: Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights until 1400 GMT on Wednesday (Oct 11) after a car fire triggered a wider blaze that led to a partial collapse of one of its multi-storey car parks.

There were no known fatalities in the fire, which was first reported to emergency services late on Tuesday evening. Pictures of the scene showed huge flames sweeping through the structure located a short distance from the airport terminal.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday," the airport said in a post on X.