London police force racist, misogynist and homophobic: Report

LONDON: The London police force, Britain's largest, is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic and could still be employing rapists and murderers, a scathing independent review said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

The report, written by government official Louise Casey, was commissioned after the kidnap, rape and murder two years ago of a London woman, Sarah Everard, by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

But since then, another officer, David Carrick, was also jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades, and several other Met scandals have emerged.

Casey found the shocking crimes had been perpetrated in a pervasive culture of "deep-seated homophobia" and predatory behaviour, in which female officers and staff "routinely face sexism and misogyny".

Officers from minorities suffer widespread bullying, while violence against women and girls in the majority white and male force has not been treated seriously enough, she concluded.

Asked if there could be more officers like Couzens and Carrick - who at one point served in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats - Casey said: "I cannot sufficiently assure you that that is not the case."

"It is the police's job to keep us safe as the public," she said. "Far too many Londoners have now lost faith in policing to do that."

UPSETTING

Casey's findings come nearly 25 years after the Macpherson Report, which probed Met failures after the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993, also found the force institutionally racist and recommended dozens of reforms.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that what was happening inside the Met was "simply shocking and unacceptable" and that "there needs to be a change in culture and leadership".

But he backed its chief Mark Rowley, who was appointed after Cressida Dick was forced out last April, to "restore confidence and trust" through a draft overhaul unveiled in January.

Rowley called Casey's report "a very upsetting read".

"We have a real problem here. We have misogyny, homophobia and racism in the organisation and we're going to root it out," he told Sky News.