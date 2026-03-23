London police probe attack on Jewish ambulances as hate crime

LONDON: London's police said they are investigating an "arson attack" as an antisemitic hate crime after volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation were set on fire on Monday (Mar 23).

The London Fire Brigade said it was alerted to vehicles on fire at Highfield Court in Golders Green at 1.40am.

Firefighters called to the scene found that multiple cylinders on the vehicles had exploded, breaking windows in an adjacent block.

London's Metropolitan Police said the burnt vehicles were four Hatzalah ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service.

"Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime," police said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported and all the fires have been put out, police added.

Mark Reisner, an eyewitness who lives in the neighbourhood, heard loud explosions and arrived at the scene “just as the third ambulance was blowing up”, he told Sky News.

“A very loud explosion, you sort of felt it go through your guts,” he said, adding that “it's just left us all reeling with confusion and shock".

The number of antisemitic incidents reported across the UK has soared since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in late 2023, according to the Community Security Trust, which works to protect the Jewish community.

The group recorded 3,700 in 2025, up from 1,662 in 2022.