Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

London police officer from diplomatic unit charged with rape
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

London police officer from diplomatic unit charged with rape

London police officer from diplomatic unit charged with rape

File photo of New Scotland Yard in central London on Mar 17, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

04 Oct 2021 10:02AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: A London police officer based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command was charged with rape on Sunday (Oct 3), the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

David Carrick, aged 46, was charged by police in Hertfordshire, where he was off-duty at the time.

The charge comes days after Wayne Couzens, an officer in the same command, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March in a case that shocked Britain and stirred protests over violence against women.

The Metropolitan Police said it was "sickened, angered and devastated" by Couzens' crimes, and its Commissioner Cressida Dick apologised to Everard's family.

The case triggered calls for major reform over how police officers are vetted and how crimes against women are dealt with.

Speaking about Sunday's rape charge, Dick said: "I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

"I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too."

She said criminal proceedings must now take their course.

Carrick was arrested on Saturday by Hertfordshire Constabulary and suspended the same day by the Metropolitan Police.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

London police

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us