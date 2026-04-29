Two Jewish Londoners stabbed in 'appalling' attack

LONDON: Two Jewish people were stabbed in north London on Wednesday (Apr 29) by a man who ran down a street trying to stab Jews, a local security group said, the latest in a spate of antisemitic attacks which Prime Minister Keir Starmer called "utterly appalling".

The Jewish security group, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife in the Jewish area of Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him. He was arrested by the police.

The stabbings follow a spate of arson attacks on Jewish targets in London in recent weeks. Last October, two people and the attacker were killed in an attack on a synagogue in the northern English city of Manchester.

In Golders Green, pictures from the scene posted online showed emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street. The BBC reported that two Jewish men were currently being treated for serious injuries.

London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack, stating that there was no place for antisemitism in society.

"There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest and I'd like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers ... for their swift response," Khan said in a post on X.

"London's Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society," he added.