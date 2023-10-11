London's Luton Airport suspends flights due to 'significant fire'

LUTON: London's Luton Airport has suspended all flights until Wednesday (Oct 11) afternoon and asked passengers not to travel there after a "significant fire" caused the partial collapse of a parking structure.

Flames leapt out of the third floor of a car park at Terminal 2 of the airport, as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service.

Another person was treated on site.