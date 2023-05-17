Long COVID symptoms and pandemic’s aftermath: What we know now

WHAT ARE THE PROSPECTS FOR RECOVERY?

Researchers in Paris found more than 90 per cent of adult long COVID patients gradually recovered over two years, according to an analysis of data from 2,197 patients published in May in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

However, longer-term effects are still unfolding and may not be fully realised for decades because of their link with conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease as well as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

A study published in 2022 in the journal JAMA Neurology found survivors older than 60 were more likely than their uninfected counterparts to experience cognitive decline a year after hospital discharge - signaling a potential COVID-induced increase in the global dementia burden.

WHAT CAUSES LONG COVID?

In some cases, there may be multiple drivers.

Problems can result from the direct effect of the virus on organs and tissues, such as its propensity to cause bleeding and clots in the lungs, or damage caused by the body attacking healthy tissues mistakenly seen as foreign. Some cases have involved a reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus and other herpes viruses that persist after an infection.

Other potential triggers include a lack of oxygen in the blood, an imbalance in the microorganisms inhabiting the gastrointestinal tract, or deleterious effects of life-saving treatments, including the use of mechanical ventilation, corticosteroids, sedatives and painkillers administered in intensive care.

As researchers strive to understand the condition, resemblances to other ailments are coming into focus and providing insight into causes and treatments.

Some people, for example, experience a rapid heartbeat and dizziness after standing up - signs they may have a condition called POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

POTS can occur because of a malfunction in the autonomic nervous system, which controls heart rate, body temperature and other involuntary responses.

Others feel an overwhelming exhaustion after physical or mental exertion - a kind of energy crash - that resembles chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS. People who have chronic fatigue often say it began with a flu-like illness, leading researchers to believe an acute viral infection could be a trigger.

WHAT ARE THE RISK FACTORS FOR LONG COVID?

Several conditions were significantly associated with a higher risk for long COVID, according to a 2023 meta-analysis: being female, overweight, a smoker, having pre-existing co-morbidities, and previous hospitalization or ICU admission. Age was a factor, with the risk lower for younger people.

Studies have found the proportion of new cases has declined with the rising level of vaccinations and previous infections, as well as the circulation of subvariants that are associated with less severe disease.

Other research has pointed to the risk increasing the more times an individual has been infected. Socioeconomic deprivation, belonging to certain ethnic groups, or being bisexual or transgender also put individuals at an increased risk. Some studies have found taking the antiviral treatments Paxlovid and molnupiravir, and the diabetes drug metformin for an acute bout of COVID-19 reduce the risk of long COVID.

WILL WE HAVE TO KEEP GETTING VACCINATED?

It’s uncertain. As of March this year, the World Health Organization recommends getting vaccinated and staying up to date with booster doses generally as a way of preventing Covid and post-acute conditions.

But the agency also supports prioritising the shots for individuals at risk of severe disease - mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions - recommending a booster 6-to-12 months after the last dose, depending on age and other risk factors.

The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued its own guidelines in May, recommending everyone over the age of 6 get the updated vaccines from from either Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership.

The WHO said its vaccine recommendations were made in response to prevailing conditions, which may change, and don’t imply annual boosters will be needed.

Meanwhile, with the end of the COVID-19 emergency, free, government-provided booster shots for all are coming to an end in many places, which could contribute to a drop-off in uptake.

WHAT ARE THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES?

Already long COVID has sapped labor participation and increased medical spending.

The US government estimated in late 2022 that it was keeping roughly 1 million people out of the workforce at any given time - costing about US$50 billion a year in lost salaries.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies in the UK estimated in mid-2022 that about 1 in 10 people who develop long Covid stop working, with sufferers generally going on sick leave.

Chronic fatigue leaves at least a quarter of sufferers bed- or house-bound for long periods, and people who’ve had it for at least four years have less than a 4 per cent chance of recovery, according to Solve ME/CFS, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.

Before the pandemic, 1.5 million Americans had the syndrome, costing US$36 billion to US$51 billion annually in treatment and lost productivity, researchers at DePaul University estimated in 2022. They forecast that Covid could raise the prevalence to between 5 million and 9 million, driving those costs as high as US$362 billion.