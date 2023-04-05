Long NATO delay spells trouble for Sweden and alliance: Experts

STOCKHOLM: While Finland on Tuesday (Apr 4) became a full NATO member, Sweden's membership bid remains blocked, an "embarrassing" delay if short-lived but which could make Sweden more vulnerable and create problems within NATO if it drags on, experts told AFP.

Finland became the 31st member of the military alliance after securing the last two ratifications needed from Hungary and Türkiye last week.

Finland and Sweden abandoned decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stressing they wanted to walk in lockstep.

But Ankara and Budapest have refused to ratify Sweden's bid, following a litany of disputes.

Whether the delay becomes a real problem depends on how long it lasts, according to experts.

"If we are talking about months, it's embarrassing, but not really a major problem," Robert Dalsjo, an analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Institute (FOI), told AFP.

However, should the process drag on, it could complicate both Sweden's and NATO's defence planning in the region.

Jacob Westberg, an associate professor of War Studies at Sweden's Defence University, noted that it isn't possible for "non-member states to fully participate in NATO's defence planning".

That leaves Sweden out of action.

For example, if military supplies needed to be quickly deployed to the Baltic states and Finland, east of the Baltic Sea, "then it would be very practical to be able to operate out of Swedish territory," Westberg said.

He added that a delay also means that NATO will not be able to count on Swedish military assets - such as its fleet of submarines in the Baltic Sea and JAS Gripen fighter jets.

Analysts have long pointed to Sweden's geographical significance in the event of a conflict in Northern Europe, with the island of Gotland sometimes described as an "unsinkable aircraft carrier" in the Baltic.

CRACKS

In addition to planning woes, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe at the think tank Atlantic Council, said the disagreement on Sweden could expose cracks within the alliance.

"If NATO doesn't deliver on Sweden becoming a member, then NATO will appear weakened," Wieslander said.

Lingering divisions could ultimately affect how NATO supports Ukraine, she added.

"That which has been the alliance's greatest strength ... in the Ukraine crisis, has been that members can move forward together and remained united," Wieslander said.